Georgia hospital lifts access restrictions in wake of armed standoff

Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent lifted restrictions on emergency department access after a three-hour standoff between an armed man and police at one of its medical office buildings Jan. 17 was resolved, Fox and ABC affiliate WGXA reported.

The hospital limited access to the emergency department around 9:15 p.m., when witnesses reported an armed man locked himself in a bathroom at the office building, which is adjacent to the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Atrium Health Navicent Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The 49-year-old man fired shots at a bomb squad robot. After a three-hour standoff, police used tear gas to enter the bathroom. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound; no one else was injured, police told WGXA.



"We are grateful for our hospital police and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with an armed individual, who barricaded themself in an isolated space in an adjacent medical office building late last night," a hospital spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's. "While our emergency department was temporarily on restricted access, once it was determined the situation was contained and our teammates and patients were safe, the continuity of care for our community was reestablished."