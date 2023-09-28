Florida hospital pauses elective surgeries amid power outage

Power outages spurred Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, Fla., to delay some elective surgeries this week, WJXT reported Sept. 28

Baptist South experienced its first power outage Sept. 27, which lasted about three hours. The hospital ran on emergency backup power during the outage, allowing the emergency department to remain open, but an undisclosed amount of elective surgeries were paused.

The second outage occurred the morning of Sept. 28. As of 10 a.m. ET, power had been restored at the facility.

Electrical contractors identified the issue as a faulty switch, which has since been repaired, the hospital said in a Sept. 28 statement.