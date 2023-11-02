Denver hospital delays reopening amid boiler issue

Denver-based AdventHealth Porter will remain closed through Nov. 9 due to a boiler system failure, The Denver Post reported.

The hospital temporarily suspended all services and closed its emergency department Oct. 30 after its boilers went out, leaving the facility with no heat or hot water. The hospital transported about 85 inpatients to nearby AdventHealth hospitals.

The original reopening date was slated for Nov. 6. Hospital leaders have since pushed back this date to allow more time to repair the boilers and gain regulatory clearance to reopen, an AdventHealth spokesperson told The Denver Post.

The hospital is working with the state health officials to "ensure that all quality and safety measures are being met," the spokesperson said.

Elective surgeries are slated to resume Nov. 13.