CMS grants hospitals flexibility in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Florida hospitals are eligible to receive additional resources and flexibilities to ensure they can offer timely care to individuals affected by Hurricane Idalia, CMS said Aug. 31.

Idalia hit Florida as a Category 3 storm Aug. 30 before traveling north to Georgia and the Carolinas, according to NBC News. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the hurricane Aug. 28, and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra declared it a public health emergency Aug. 30. HHS also sent 68 healthcare providers and disaster management professionals to Florida to aid in response efforts.

Ten Florida hospitals evacuated patients ahead of the storm, including four in the Tampa Bay area. Most hospitals expected to reopen Aug. 30, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news briefing.

"To date, as of this minute, there have been no reports of any issues inside the health and medical industry," Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said during the Aug. 30 briefing.