Children's hospitals not banking on RSV drug to curb capacity strain

Children's hospitals across the U.S. are bracing for capacity strain amid supply issues for a new antibody drug meant to prevent severe illness from respiratory syncytial virus in infants, the Children's Hospital Association told The Hill in an Oct. 31 report.

"Widespread access will take time across many sectors of the pediatric population and won't have as great an impact on volumes this immediate respiratory season," the Children's Hospital Association said in a statement to the news outlet.

The CDC recently urged clinicians to ration supply of Beyfortus for infants at the highest risk of severe disease. The monoclonal antibody was approved this summer, making it the first RSV drug for infants up to 8 months who are born during or entering their first RSV season. The pediatric community was largely betting on the antibody to curb hospital admissions from severe RSV among babies this viral season, though it's unlikely to have such an effect amid supply shortages.

"Children's hospitals are working with community hospitals and other health systems to help manage pediatric beds, equipment and medicine supplies as well as pediatric workforce staffing, but undoubtedly there will be capacity challenges this fall and winter," Children's Hospital Association CEO Matt Cook told The Hill.

In October, Sanofi, one of the drug's sponsors, said demand is surpassing what they expected. A spokesperson for the company told The Hill it did not have any updates to share.

According to drug shortage experts, there are no known shortages of raw materials to make the drug or manufacturing disruptions, and current supply issues largely stem from the manufacturer underestimating demand.