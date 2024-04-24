California health system clinics temporarily closed due to fire

Truckee, Calif.-based Tahoe Forest Health System clinics in Tahoe City, Calif., were forced to temporarily close on April 22 after the building suffered damage from a small fire.

Physical therapy, wellness and lab draw services were affected by the closure. The outage also affected the computer systems at the clinics, according to an April 23 Tahoe Forest Health System news release.

The operations in the building were closed at the direction of local authorities.

Tahoe Forest is working with the building owner to reopen the clinics and is assessing other locations to provide care. It does not have an estimated reopening time for the services.