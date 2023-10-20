Banner Health hospital enters lockdown after nearby shooting

A Banner Health hospital in Glendale, Ariz., locked down for a few hours the night of Oct. 19 after a nearby fatal shooting, according to local news outlets.

After reports of a shooting at about 10:30 p.m., officers arrived at the scene near Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, where one man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, NBC affiliate KPNX and Fox 10 Phoenix reported. First responders pronounced him dead.

Witnesses told the police they saw two people running from the scene, resulting in officers constructing a perimeter and requesting the hospital to lock down.

The temporary lockdown was lifted by the morning of Oct. 20, and police have detained two men in connection with the fatal shooting.

