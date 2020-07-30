US cardiologists increasingly joining larger practices, study shows

New research shows that cardiologists in the U.S. are moving away from solo or small practices in favor of joining larger ones, according to Medscape.

The research, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, includes data on physician practices from two years, 2013 and 2017, gathered from the CMS Physician Compare website. Researchers also gathered data from the Dartmouth Atlas Project, which uses CMS data to provide information about national, regional and local healthcare markets.

Researchers found that the percentage of cardiologists working in practices of five cardiologists or fewer decreased from 34.2 percent in 2013 to 27 percent in 2017, Medscape reports. The percentage of cardiologists working in practices of 25 cardiologists or more increased from 26 percent in 2013 to 35.8 percent in 2017.

