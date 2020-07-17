Northwell Health selects Dr. Ali Dodge-Khatami as pediatric heart surgery chief at 3 hospitals

New York City-based Northwell Health has named Ali Dodge-Khatami, MD, PhD, system chief of pediatric and congenital heart surgery at three of its hospitals.

Dr. Dodge-Khatami will serve as system chief of pediatric and congenital heart surgery at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., as well as Cohen Children's Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital, both in New York City, the health system announced July 14.

He has prior experience as director of cardiac surgery at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston and as director of neonatal cardiac surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Dr. Dodge-Khatami has participated in humanitarian missions for the development of pediatric and congenital heart surgery in several countries, including Kenya, Russia and Vietnam.

