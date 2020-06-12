Cincinnati Children's to develop mobile rheumatic heart disease tech

Cincinnati Children's Hospital is leading research on mobile technology that could better treat rheumatic heart disease in rural areas, according to a June 1 news release.

The hospital is teaming up with nine institutions for this project, which is funded by a $2.5 million grant from the American Health Association. The research team plans to implement the technology in Uganda and conduct data analysis on its effectiveness at Northern Kentucky University.

The researchers are emphasizing the need for portable RHD technology, as the disease is most common in developing countries with large rural communities and uncertain internet access.

"The technologies developed could change how health care is provided in rural areas — both in the Commonwealth and across the nation — where WIFI and cell phone coverage is still problematic," Valerie Hardcastle, PhD, one of the study's researchers, said in a news release. "Our goal is to spread access to portable, internet-based technologies that are easy to use and don't require robust connections."

More articles on cardiology:

The coming beat — Why cardiology is the next specialty to attract PE investment

Cardiology utilization fell over 60% due to COVID-19

6 best US hospitals for cardiology

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.