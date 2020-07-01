Over one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had heart damage, study shows

Myocardial injury, or heart damage, is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and it is linked to a higher risk of death, a recent study shows.

Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the study includes an analysis of EHRs for nearly 3,000 adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 admitted to five New York City hospitals within the Mount Sinai Health System between Feb. 27 and April 12.

Researchers found that 36 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had heart damage. The risk of death for COVID-19 patients with substantial heart damage was three times higher than for those without heart damage.

