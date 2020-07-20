3 Baxter Regional Heart Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

Baxter Regional Medical Center has confirmed that three employees in its heart clinic have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The hospital and Baxter Regional Heart Clinic are both based in Mountain Home, Ark.

One employee tested positive for the virus from community transmission early last week and then passed it to the other two employees, the hospital said in a Facebook post. The three employees worked in close proximity to each another.

The medical center believes the risk of the virus having been transmitted to patients is low since the employees were wearing appropriate personal protective gear. However, the hospital is actively monitoring patients, according to the post. The hospital is also tracking and testing other employees who may have come into contact with the three who tested positive.

More articles on cardiology:

FDA clears Apple Watch ECG for remote patient visits during pandemic: 6 things to know

Cincinnati Children's to develop mobile rheumatic heart disease tech

Over one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had heart damage, study shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.