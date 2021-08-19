Staff shortages hinder cath lab capabilities at Banner Health

Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix is currently unable to provide full cardiac catheterization laboratory services due to staff shortages unrelated to COVID-19, the Phoenix Business Journal reported Aug. 18.

The news outlet obtained a memo from hospital executives sent to staff that said there will be times when its cath lab won't be open on the weekends or after regular business hours, with some patients diverted to other hospitals in the region.

"During these times, we are diverting ambulance and transfer services patients and may have to transfer a patient out of the hospital for cardiac catheterization," the memo said. "This situation is temporary, and we'll continue to do all we can to lift this interruption of services."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Banner Health and will update the report as more information becomes available.