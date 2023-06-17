New Jersey hospital 1st in US to use AI to detect abdominal aortic aneurysm 

Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J., is the first hospital system in the country to use Viz Aortic, an artificial intelligence software that can diagnose abdominal aortic aneurysms "in real time," according to a June 12 hospital news release.

Viz Aortic which uses AI to detect the presence of an AAA from a CT scan, was developed to allow physicians to quickly diagnose and treat the potentially life-threatening condition.

"The software uses advanced AI algorithms to identify subtle changes in the size and shape of the aorta, providing physicians with a powerful tool for early diagnosis and intervention," the news release said.

"This technology will enable us to detect abdominal aortic aneurysms earlier, which can lead to improved surveillance, more thoughtful interventional planning and, ultimately, lifesaving care," Philip Batista, MD, said in the release. Dr. Batista, a vascular and endovascular surgeon at Cooper, led the first clinical implementation of Viz Aortic.