Mount Sinai treats 1st patient with world's smallest heart pump

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System achieved a healthcare "first" with the world's smallest heart pump, the device's manufacturer said June 7.

"Having secured FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, Magenta Medical's proprietary technology miniaturizes a powerful blood pump to fit an 8 Fr delivery system — the smallest crimping profile of any such device," according to a news release.

The Mount Sinai physician who first used the tiny pump, Samin Sharma, MD, said the product could help patients with percutaneous coronary intervention who are at high risk of complications.

St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill, N.Y, treated the second patient with this heart pump.