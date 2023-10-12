Hypertension drug less dangerous than thought

A regularly prescribed hypertension drug thought to possibly increase the risk of heart failure, may not be as dangerous after all, according to a study published Oct. 12 in the academic journal Function.

Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker that supports movement of calcium into heart and blood vessels to lower blood pressure and increase the oxygen supply to the heart. Previous studies suggested that the drug should be avoided for patients with heart failure in some instances, but the new findings reveal otherwise.

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health and Glasgow University analyzed the effects of various chemical properties of amlodipine and determined that "[R]emoval of dihydropyridines from the arsenal of drugs available for treating hypertension is not advisable," they wrote of their findings. Additionally, they noted that the cessation of the drug as a first line of treatment "would have a negative impact on blood pressure control, increasing the risk of secondary morbidities, including myocardial infarction, HF, stroke, retinopathy and kidney disease."