Heart scans reveal abnormalities in 55% of COVID-19 patients, study shows

Heart scans for more than half of COVID-19 patients showed abnormalities in functioning, new research shows.

British researchers studied echocardiography scan results for 1,216 COVID-19 patients from 69 countries. Most (901 patients) had no known heart disease before the study. They published the study in European Heart Journal-Cardiovascular Imaging.

The heart scans for 55 percent of the patients showed abnormal changes in the way their heart was pumping, and around one in seven showed evidence of severe dysfunction.

Among the 901 patients who did not have known heart disease before the study, scans for 46 percent of the patients showed abnormal heart function.

Additionally, the treatment for one-third of the patients was changed as a result of the heart scans.

More articles on cardiology:

FDA clears Apple Watch ECG for remote patient visits during pandemic: 6 things to know

Cincinnati Children's to develop mobile rheumatic heart disease tech

Over one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had heart damage, study shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.