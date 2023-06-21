FDA greenlights 1st anti-inflammatory drug for cardiovascular disease

The FDA approved the first anti-inflammatory atheroprotective cardiovascular treatment to reduce risk of cardiovascular events.

Lodoco can reduce risk of cardiac events such as stroke, myocardial infarction and coronary revascularization by 31 percent, according to a June 20 AGEPHA Pharma Media news release. The drug is expected to be available in the second half of 2023.

"For the first time, patients with residual inflammatory risk, as measured by hs-CRP, will have an FDA-approved treatment option demonstrated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by targeting the inflammatory pathways that influence major cardiac events," Michael Blaha, MD, director of clinical research and professor of medicine at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, said in the release.