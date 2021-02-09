CHI St. Vincent launches free online tool to assess AFib risk

Little Rock, Ark.-based CHI St. VIncent Heart Institute created a free, online evaluation for people in the region to assess their risk for atrial fibrillation, the health system said Feb. 8.

The tool evaluates users' risk for AFib, a common type of heart arrhythmia in which the heart quivers or beats irregularly and can lead to stroke or heart attack, by asking simple questions about their health and medical background.

"Becoming aware of the symptoms is the first step, but then patients should schedule an appointment with their cardiologist to assess their condition and explore options for treatment," said Thomas Wallace, MD, cardiac electrophysiologist at the heart institute.

