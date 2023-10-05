CDC makes new diagnostic code for common heart condition

A heart condition known as coronary microvascular disease is getting a new diagnostic code from the CDC to more closely monitor it and develop treatments, NBC affiliate WRC TV reported Oct. 4.

The condition, also known as small vessel disease, prevents blood from pumping into the heart tissue to nourish it and can lead to a heart attack. It is also often a condition that can be overlooked or undiagnosed, the outlet reported.

Giving it a diagnostic code will allow experts to better understand the condition, according to the report.