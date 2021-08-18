6 recent heart study findings

Recent cardiology studies have focused on how heart failure diagnoses may often be missed in primary care settings, whether heart transplants from donors who used illicit drugs are safe and more.

Here are six cardiology-related studies Becker's has covered since July 27, starting with the most recent:

1. Many new heart failure diagnoses occur in the emergency department or during hospitalization, particularly among women, Black adults, and those with lower net worth, according to research published July 27 in Heart Failure. The findings suggest such diagnoses are often missed in primary care settings.

2. Receiving a heart transplant from a donor who used illicit drugs doesn't affect the recipient's survival and may shorten the time patients spend on the national transplant waitlist, according to two studies published July 28.

3. Patients with a history of heart disease or high blood pressure hospitalized with COVID-19 who were taking statins — cholesterol-lowering drugs — faced a lower death risk than those who were not taking such medications, according to recent findings published in The Public Library of Science One.

4. In the first two weeks after the onset of COVID-19, the risk of heart attack or stroke increases significantly, according to findings published July 29 in The Lancet.

5. Stroke patients who were treated by a mobile interventional stroke team were nearly twice as likely to be functionally independent three months after their stroke compared to patients who were transferred to a specialized stroke center, according to research published Aug. 5 in Stroke.

6. A physician's presence may prompt changes to patients' nerve activity, interfering with accurate blood pressure readings, a small study published Aug. 9 in Hypertension suggests.