5 recent heart study findings

Here are five recent cardiology-related studies published by Becker's since June 21, starting with the most recent:

1. The prevalence of four cardiovascular risk factors are projected to spike in Americans by 2060, a study published Aug. 1 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.

2. A team at New York City-based NYU Langone Health recently transplanted two genetically engineered pig hearts into recently deceased humans to gather data on transplants between species and address a national organ shortage, the director of NYU Langone Transplant Institute said July 12.

3. Only 19.6 percent of adults in the U.S. have high cardiovascular health, a study published June 29 in Circulation found.

4. Researchers from the Texas Heart Institute, Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, all based in Houston, reported the first evidence of single-cell genomics of unique differences in heart muscle cells and immune systems of congenital heart disease patients June 22.

5. Women experiencing gestational hypertension or preeclampsia have a 2.4-times higher risk of developing hypertension 10 years post-pregnancy, a study published June 13 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.