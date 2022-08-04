4 cardiovascular risk factors projected to soar by 2060: ACC 

The prevalence of four cardiovascular risk factors are projected to spike in Americans by 2060, a study published Aug. 1 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.

Researchers pulled population projection data from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report for 2025 to 2060 and combined the counts with cardiovascular risk factors or disease prevalence based on the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys from 2013 to 2018.

The prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors (diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity) and disease (ischemic heart disease, heart failure, myocardial infarction and stroke) were estimated by age, sex, race and ethnicity.

Five key findings: