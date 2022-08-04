4 cardiovascular risk factors projected to soar by 2060: ACC 

The prevalence of four cardiovascular risk factors are projected to spike in Americans by 2060, a study published Aug. 1 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.
Researchers pulled population projection data from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report for 2025 to 2060 and combined the counts with cardiovascular risk factors or disease prevalence based on the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys from 2013 to 2018.
The prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors (diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity) and disease (ischemic heart disease, heart failure, myocardial infarction and stroke) were estimated by age, sex, race and ethnicity.
Five key findings:
- By the year 2060, compared with the year 2025, the number of people with diabetes will increase by 39.3 percent.
- Hypertension patients will increase by 27.2 percent.
- Dyslipidemia patients will increase by 27.5 percent.
- Obesity patients will increase by 18.3 percent.
- Projected prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in 2060 compared to 2025 will increase for ischemic heart disease by 31.1 percent, heart failure by 33 percent, myocardial infarction by 30.1 percent and stroke by 34.3 percent.