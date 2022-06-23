Texas researchers create congenital heart disease road map 

Researchers from the Texas Heart Institute, Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine reported the first evidence of single-cell genomics of unique differences in heart muscle cells and immune systems of congenital heart disease patients June 22.

Their research, published June 22 in Nature, uncovered new insights of the underlying mechanisms of the disease.

"Using several exciting new technologies such as single-cell RNA sequencing, we were able to interrogate samples from congenital heart disease patients at the single cell level," said James F. Martin, MD, PhD, one of the study's authors. "There is still a lot of work to do as the team, including co-first authors Drs. Matthew C. Hill, Zachary A. Kadow and Hali Long, heads toward that goal."