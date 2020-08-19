5 recent heart care partnerships

Here are five partnerships and affiliations centered on cardiac and cardiovascular care announced since July 1.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership announcement to this list, please email avaidya@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic entered into a pediatric cardiology collaboration in August.

2. Staples, Minn.-based Lakewood Health System has partnered with the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern for cardiology services.

3. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Hackensack, N.J.-based Cross County Cardiology have partnered to expand advanced cardiac services in New Jersey.

4. Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J., has partnered with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia to enhance its graduate fellowship training programs.

5. The Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is collaborating with Keck Medicine of USC, both based in Los Angeles, to expand surgical care for congenital heart disease patients.

More articles on cardiology:

Top hospitals for cardiology by state, ranked by US News

Heart transplant program launches at Dell Children's Medical Center

Please mind the gap: 3 cardiologists discuss disparities in heart care outcomes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.