Mount Sinai, New Jersey practice enter cardiac services partnership

Mount Sinai Health System and Cross County Cardiology have partnered to expand advanced cardiac services in New Jersey.

The New York City-based health system and the Hackensack, N.J.-based practice will offer cardiac care at five locations. The practice locations include two in Hackensack and one each in Secaucus, Edgewater and North Bergen.

The partnership, Cross County Cardiology-Mount Sinai Doctors, will be led by Rick Pumill, MD.

"Mount Sinai Health Network is excited to collaborate with Cross County Cardiology and to welcome this talented team of cardiac specialists in the New Jersey region into Mount Sinai's growing network of hospitals, clinical practices, and polyclinics," said Arthur Klein, MD, president of the Mount Sinai Health Network.

