Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Thomas Jefferson University collaborate on fellowship training

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J., has partnered with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University to enhance its graduate fellowship training programs.

The specialty heart and lung center offers fellowship training in general cardiology, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, advanced heart failure and vascular surgery.

The partnership will enhance Deborah's resources and has the potential to expand subspecialty training at the facility, Vincent Pompili, MD, chair of the cardiovascular medicine department at Deborah, said.

"As a specialty educational training site, we need to partner with a medical college with accredited internal medicine core standards and an established residency program," said Dr. Pompili. "Thomas Jefferson University meets those requirements and also brings a connection and synergy to our program."

More articles on cardiology:

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.