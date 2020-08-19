Children's Minnesota, Mayo Clinic to collaborate on pediatric cardiology services

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic entered into a pediatric cardiology collaboration this month.

The two organizations began a cardiovascular surgery collaboration in January. The latest agreement adds comprehensive pediatric cardiology services to the existing collaboration and aims to enhance care for children with congenital heart disease.

Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic will share talent and resources to improve pediatric cardiology and cardiovascular surgery services.

"This collaboration enables Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic physicians to treat increased numbers of patients with serious or complex medical conditions, with the goal to improve outcomes for our most vulnerable patients," said Marc Gorelick, MD, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota.

