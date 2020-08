Top hospitals for cardiology by state, ranked by US News

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 best hospitals rankings for cardiology and heart surgery last week.

The publication evaluated 594 hospitals that provide cardiology services. Hospitals had to treat at least 1,817 Medicare inpatients in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in order to be eligible for its ranking. For more on the methodology, click here.

Here are the hospitals that received the highest scores for cardiology and heart surgery in each U.S. state and the District of Columbia, excluding Wyoming. Hospitals in Wyoming did not make the U.S. News & World Report cardiology rankings.

Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital

Alaska

Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)

Arizona

Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)

Arkansas

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary (Little Rock)

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Colorado

UCHealth University of Colorado Health (Aurora)

Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital

Delaware

Christiana Care Hospitals (Newark)

District of Columbia

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Florida

Tampa General Hospital

Georgia

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Hawaii

Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

Idaho

St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center (Boise)

Illinois

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Indiana

Indiana University Health Medical Center (Indianapolis)

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky

University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital (Lexington)

Louisiana

Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans)

Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Michigan

University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Mississippi

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (Jackson)

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Montana

Billings Clinic

Nebraska

Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

Nevada

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno

New Hampshire

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

New Mexico

Lovelace Medical Center (Albuquerque)

New York

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

North Dakota

Sanford Medical Center Bismarck

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic

Oklahoma

Hillcrest Medical Center (Tulsa)

Oregon

OHSU Hospital-Knight Cardiovascular Institute (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

MUSC Health-University Medical Center (Charleston)

South Dakota

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital

Utah

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Vermont

University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Virginia

VCU Medical Center (Richmond)

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

West Virginia

West Virginia University Hospitals (Morgantown)

Wisconsin

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)

More articles on cardiology:

Northwell Health selects Dr. Ali Dodge-Khatami as pediatric heart surgery chief at 3 hospitals

3 Baxter Regional Heart Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

Mount Sinai, New Jersey practice enter cardiac services partnership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.