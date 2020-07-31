Heart transplant program launches at Dell Children's Medical Center

Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin launched its heart transplant program July 31, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The program is a partnership between Dell Children's, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin and UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of Dell Medical School. The United Network for Organ Sharing approved the program July 22.

In the last two years, Dell Children’s, UT Health Austin and Dell Medical School have built a team of pediatric cardiologists with expertise in performing heart transplants as well as other specialized heart transplant staff, including transplant coordinators, nutritionists, social workers and child life specialists.

The program's goals include performing two heart transplants in its first year and scaling up to 10 within four years, Christopher M. Born, president of Dell Children's, told the Austin American-Statesman.

