10 states with highest, lowest heart attack death rates

Wyoming has the lowest average death rate for heart attack patients, while Mississippi has the highest, according to CMS data.
CMS collected provider-level data on complication measures, the CMS Patient Safety Indicators and 30-day death rates for hospitals across the nation.
Here are the states with the lowest and highest average death rates for heart attack patients:
Lowest rates
1.Wyoming 11.6
2. Minnesota: 11.75
3. Utah: 11.94
4. Colorado: 11.98
5. Maryland: 12.04
6. Massachusetts: 12.08
7. New Hampshire: 12.09
8. South Dakota: 12.1
8. Delaware: 12.1
10. Virginia: 12.16
Highest rates
1. Mississippi: 13.88
2. Louisiana: 13.32
3. Alabama: 13.25
4. Arkansas: 13.08
4. Tennessee: 13.08
6. Arizona: 13.04
7. Oklahoma: 12.98
8. South Carolina: 12.96
9. Nevada: 12.91
10. Kentucky: 12.87