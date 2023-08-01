Wisconsin hospital begins ER expansion

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Wausau Hospital has started construction on its emergency department expansion project, CBS affiliate WSAW reported July 31.

The 29,500-square-foot-expansion will nearly double the department's current size, according to the report.

The expansion will increase the number of rooms from 18 to 30. It will also add critical care rooms, a larger waiting room and an additional triage room, among other enhancements.

The project is expected to take two years to complete and will include three phases, according to the report.