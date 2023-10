Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health has started the process of fully opening the new emergency department at its Shepherdsville facility, according to a WAVE3 Oct. 3 report.

The 8-hospital system, which is rebranding its Medical Center South as South Hospital, opened a "fast-track" wing of the emergency department to treat lower triage patients Oct. 3.

The new emergency department will include 21 rooms, according to a press release. The new acute care hospital will fully open in Spring 2024.