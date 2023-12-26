Texas hospital seeing $156M in upgrades

Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital is demolishing its existing facility and getting over $156 million in upgrades as part of its master facility plan, CBS7 reported Dec. 20.

Built in 1950, the hospital's south campus is dealing with costly electrical and plumbing issues, outdated furnishing, low ceilings, broken elevators, and more, the publication shared.

The multiyear project includes the demolition of the hospital's original south tower, development of a new professional office building, additional parking; along with renovations to endoscopy, radiology, infusion center, a simulation center, and the operating room to better serve patients, Stephen Bowerman, president and CEO of Midland Memorial, told Becker's in a statement.

"We’re subtracting 238,000 square feet, adding back about 115,000 square feet," Mr. Bowerman told CBS7. "So that's a lot less square foot for our facility teams to maintain and it'll reduce our utility bills. It'll make better use of the space that we have. And being able to eliminate 120,000 square feet overall will save the hospital system some money."

The project will be funded without a community tax increase, and is expected to kick off construction in February 2024, Mr. Bowerman told Becker's.









