Tampa General gifts $25M to USF

The University of South Florida has received a $25 million gift from Tampa General Hospital to name the Center for Athletic Excellence and the university's athletics district. It is the largest ever gift to USF Athletics.

The Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence will be adjacent to USF's new on-campus stadium and feature dedicated clinical space for the health system.

Tampa General will provide behavioral health services, including assessments, treatment, therapies and career mentoring. The facility will include clinical research conducted in partnership with USF Health. It will also feature sports medicine and treatment spaces, strength and conditioning rooms, training rooms, nutrition spaces and hydrotherapy pools for performance and recovery.

"As one of the nation's leading academic and research health systems, we are committed to strengthening our community,” Tampa General President and CEO John Couris said in a Sept. 7 news release. “We recognize the growing demand for behavioral health services in our region, and particularly around the USF campus. That's why we're doubling down on our partnership with the University of South Florida to expand access to care and support."

The on-campus stadium was approved by the USF board in June and is expected to open in 2026.