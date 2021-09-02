St. Vincent Health to open hospital Sept. 8

Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health plans to open its $26 million replacement hospital in Leadville on Sept. 8.

The 26,500-square-foot facility will be located next to the old St. Vincent hospital, which was built in 1958.

Construction on the facility began in 2019 and experienced some delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The hospital will offer a range of services, including emergency department care, urgent care, medical outpatient services, laboratory services and lab testing.

The current hospital building will be renovated and used for the St. Vincent Medical Clinic and Telehealth, Lake County Public Health Agency, outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitative therapy services, visiting specialist offices and administrative offices.