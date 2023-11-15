Sarasota Memorial breaks ground on 7-story pavilion

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital broke ground on a seven-story, 200,000-square-foot outpatient cancer care pavilion.

The new facility will be the third in the health system's Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. The health system plans to open the new cancer care pavilion in late 2025, according to a Nov. 15 SMH news release.

When it opens, the pavilion will provide full-service oncology care, such as prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship care, and lifetime support. The cost of the project was not disclosed.