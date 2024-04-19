Ryan Seacrest to build interactive studio at Children's Hospital New Orleans

TV and radio host Ryan Seacrest has been building broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, in children's hospitals, and the latest will be at Children's Hospital New Orleans.

The latest studio, which will allow pediatric patients to explore aspects of radio, television and new media, is expected to open in early 2026, according to a news release from the hospital. Walker's Imaginarium, a child enrichment center planned for the main Children's Hospital New Orleans campus in partnership with nonprofit Kids Join The Fight, will be home to the more than 1,200 square foot broadcast media center.

"We are humbled and could not be more excited to be partnering with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to bring a Seacrest Studio to our campus," Lucio Fragoso, president and CEO of Children's Hospital New Orleans, said in the release. "We believe that part of our job in running a children's hospital is creating an environment where kids can just be kids, while receiving care. That is exactly what the Ryan Seacrest Foundation helps do, and we cannot wait to deliver countless moments of joy together."

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has opened 14 other Seacrest Studios in the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, N.C., Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Tenn., Orange County, Calif., Orlando, Fla., Philadelphia, the District of Columbia, Memphis, Tenn., New York City, and Salt Lake City.