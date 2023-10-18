Norton Healthcare tops off $90M hospital project

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare placed the final beam in a $90 million capital project, which will result in the first hospital in the west of the city for over 150 years, the system said Oct. 18.

The new hospital, targeted to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, will include an emergency department, inpatient treatment, operating rooms and imaging services.

"This ceremony marks a major milestone for the health of our community as we work to expand access to healthcare for families who live and work in West Louisville," Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said in a statement. "In addition to the vital healthcare services that will be provided here, this project has also brought many jobs to the community, and more opportunities will be available next spring as the hospital gets closer to opening."

Norton Healthcare, a six-hospital system, reported revenue of $3.6 billion in fiscal 2022, Fitch said when assigning the system an "A+" rating on $166 million of new debt in July.