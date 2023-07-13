Norton Healthcare assigned 'A+' rating on new $166M debt

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare has been assigned an "A+" rating on new debt totaling $166 million, which is related to capital expenditure projects, Fitch said July 12.

About half of the soon-to-be-issued bonds will be spent on prior capital projects and the other half for current and future construction plans, Fitch said.

"The 'A+' long-term rating reflects Fitch's view of Norton's position as the leading acute care provider in its primary service area, its historically strong and consistent operations, and a steadily improving financial profile," according to the note.

Norton Healthcare, a six-hospital system, had $3.6 billion in total revenue in fiscal 2022, according to Fitch.