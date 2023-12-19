Montana hospital to expand into former Centene building

The Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic and Hospital is moving several nonclinical departments into a former Centene facility.

The building, which was purchased this summer by Great Falls Clinic partner Catalyst Realty, will be renamed Great Falls Clinic Health Center. The purchase will help Great Falls Hospital address parking and future growth needs, according to the release.

Health system COO Bradley Weast said the purchase of the Centene property will provide improved patient access and expand several departments, including potentially primary care, therapies and behavioral health, the release said.