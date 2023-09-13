Missouri hospital to break ground on $100M expansion

Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital is to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on an expansion that will double the size of the facility, according to a Sept. 12 Springfield Business Journal report.

The expansion includes a three-story, 117,000-square-foot facility that will house an expanded emergency department, private medical and surgical rooms, and an intensive care unit and birthing area.

The hospital said in May 2022 it had received almost $58 million to aid in expansion work from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Sept. 28 ceremony will coincide with the hospital's 41st anniversary, the report said, with construction expected to begin in early 2024.