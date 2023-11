Bon Secours Mercy Health will invest $98 million in its Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky., with building renovations expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2026.

The renovations will include a complete modernization of the patient tower's second and seventh floors, according to a news release.

The renovations add to the building of a $12.5 million cancer center at the Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital site.