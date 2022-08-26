Medical University of South Carolina on track to open $50M hospital in 2023

Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Black River Medical Center is building a new hospital, WMBF reported Aug. 25.

The new facility will be 64,000 square feet. It will include 25 inpatient beds, five observation beds, two operating rooms and 16 emergency treatment areas.

Once it's opened, two local hospitals, Lake City (S.C.) Community Hospital and Kingstree, S.C.-based Williamsburg Regional Hospital will close.

"The design of this facility was patient-centered and patient-focused and designed to be efficient for the staff and the care team," Williamsburg Regional CEO Allen Abernethy said. "Efficiency and accessibility are two main goals for this new hospital. It’s going to replace the two surrounding facilities in the next year."