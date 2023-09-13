Mayo Clinic in Florida opens new community research center

Mayo Clinic in Florida cut the ribbon on its Community Health Collaborative, a research, community outreach and health education office in Jacksonville.

The health system will not provide care at the location. However, it will serve as a place to engage with community members and conduct clinical trials with the goal of improving health equity, according to a Sept. 12 news release.

In March, the city issued a permit to turn the former bank location into the Community Health Collaborative at a cost of $395,709.

Through the office, Mayo Clinic will launch a program where community members can partner with medical researchers to improve health conditions in their neighborhoods.

"Expanding Mayo Clinic's footprint into downtown Jacksonville with a dedicated space for community engagement and Mayo Clinic research teams, allows us to fully explore innovative solutions that address the communities' most pressing health issues," Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, said in the news release.