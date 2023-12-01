Kentucky system plans $145M expansion

Bowling Green, Ky.-based Med Center Health is investing $145 million on three capital projects to expand its footprint.

The health system will construct a five-story patient tower at its Bowling Green campus to house its women's and health services. Med Center Health is also planning to build the region's first combined emergency department and urgent care facility in Bowling Green, along with a new medical office building and diagnostic imaging center in Glasgow, Ky.

The three projects will expand the system's footprint by 210,000 square feet. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024.



