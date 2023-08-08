Kaiser Permanente opens California hospital

Kaiser Permanente is opening its new San Marcos (Calif.) Medical Center on Aug. 9, a 206-bed hospital that brings 1,000 jobs to San Diego County.

The $400 million hospital features an emergency department with 39 private treatment areas, eight operating rooms and 206 single patient rooms. Specialty services include intensive care, interventional radiology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, urology, nephrology, orthopedics, a robotic surgery program, maternal child health services and a neonatal intensive care unit.

The facility produces its own electricity, heat and cooling with plants and irrigation systems that save 400,000 gallons of water per month, which adds up to the amount used monthly by 1,000 homes.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente began work on the seven-story hospital in late 2020. The new facility in San Marcos adds a third medical center to the system's San Diego service area and brings the number of Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California to 16.