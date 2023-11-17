Intermountain gets $10M gift to expand pediatric care services

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health received a $10 million donation to support the health system's expansion of pediatric care.

Blake and Sandy Modersitzki made the donation to Intermountain's Primary Promise campaign and its Lehi, Utah-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. The Primary Promise campaign is a $600 million capital fundraising goal designed to boost services at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, according to a Nov. 17 Intermountain news release.

The Modersitzkis' donation will help fund the construction of the Miller Family Campus, a 66-bed hospital.