Inside Cleveland Clinic's international strategy

Cleveland Clinic is looking to overseas markets to "increase the diversity of the system's operations" and "promote the Clinic's clinical expertise in new markets."

In March 2022, the health system opened Cleveland Clinic London Hospital. The 184-bed hospital is the system's second in the area. Cleveland Clinic also expects to open a new London outpatient facility in December, according to the health system's financial statements.

Cleveland Clinic is also maintaining a presence in the Middle East. In November 2022, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi opened a 10-story cancer treatment center tower adjacent to an existing hospital tower.

In April, Maan Fares, MD, chair of global patient services at Cleveland Clinic, told Becker's the health system's "global footprint will continue to grow."