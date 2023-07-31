Indiana system to build new hospital

Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health is building a 124,000-square-foot hospital as it aims to position itself as a rural healthcare leader and support efforts to attract and retain top talent.

The hospital will aim to improve patient experience through technology, enhanced patient privacy, and easier navigation and access, according to a July 27 Margaret Mary news release. It will also expand surgical capabilities.

The new hospital is part of the first phase of an expanded health and wellness campus.

The health system is investing $115 million in the first phase of the project, which includes the new hospital, expanded walking trails and green spaces to promote community wellness, according to the release. The project is expected to begin in the spring and take two years to complete.